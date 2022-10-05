Sterling Bank Partner Africa EDUCare to Transform Higher Education

Funmi Ogundare

Sterling Bank Plc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Africa EDUCare, innovative education and healthcare solutions company, aimed at transforming higher education in Nigeria.

The MoU was conceived to deploy Unify, the bank’s education management solution, to​ enable Africa EDUCare to achieve its dream of floating the Maranatha Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), which will​ focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Agribusiness, and Medicine (STEAM) curriculum.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held recently in​ Lagos, the Divisional Head for Business Growth and Transaction Banking at Sterling Bank, Mr Obinna Ukachukwu, stressed that education would remain a critical sector of the bank’s HEART (health, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation) strategy.

According to the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) and President of Africa EDUCare, Prof James Makinde, the partnership presents great development prospects for Nigeria, and​ his organisation proposes to revolutionise education and revitalise the national economy for global impact through tertiary and vocational education (TVE) that transfers skills that are immediately usable in the marketplace.

Makinde, former vice-chancellor of Babcock University, expressed optimism that a strategic alliance with​ Sterling Bank would, in the nearest future, transform the education sector and assist in transforming this vision into reality.

Present at the signing ceremony were Adatugo Oyebanji, General Manager, Café One (UNIFY), Olufunso Olunaike, Chief Technical Officer, Café One (UNIFY), Prof. Kamar T. Adeleke, President/CEO of Tristate Healthcare System and Executive Vice President, Healthcare for Africa EDUCare.