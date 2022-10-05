Shettima: Task Before APC is Onerous, We Must Come Together

•Pledges to serve nation with fear of God, equity, fairness and justice

•Party appoints Masari’s wife Katsina women campaign coordinator

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday, confessed that the task before the party was onerous and that indeed, it would take all Nigerians coming together to salvage the country.

He, however, promised that with his principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who would create platforms to engage multitudes of Nigeria youths that were jobless at the moment if elected president next year, they would serve Nigeria with the fear of God, equity, fairness and justice.

This is as the leadership of the party, has appointed the Katsina State First Lady, Dr. Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, as the coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team for the state.

Shettima, who spoke in Abuja, when he met with senate correspondents, maintained that the task before the APC was an onerous one, which needed all Nigerians to coalesce into a single course to see to the realisation of the full potentials of the country.

He said, “The task ahead of us is an onerous one. A task of nation building. A task for us to coalesce into a single course and see to the realisation of the full potentials of our nation – a very young nation. The average age of the Nigerian population is 19.

“May God give us the wisdom with good health to come up with robust platforms of engaging multitudes of our youths, who are jobless and who are hungry. We owe it to God and humanity.

“The Nigerian nation, has been kind to us. This is payback time. I want to make my pledge and commitment to you that by God’s grace, we will serve this nation with the fear of God in equity, justice and inclusivity.”

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday by the Media Assistant to the Katsina Governor’s wife, Hawwa Ibrahim Jikamshi, her appointment was contained in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team issued recently.

According to the statement, “In her acceptance speech, Her Excellency Dr (Hajiya) Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, appreciated the honour and assured commitment to work hard towards mobilising women in Katsina State to support and ensure the success of Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition come 2023.

“Dr (Hajiya) Zakiyya Aminu Masari, who noted the various efforts made by the APC-led administration at all levels to improve the lives of women, assured of the consolidation and sustenance of such efforts if Tinubu/Shettima succeed in the presidential election.

“While praying for more peace and prosperity to Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole, the Governor’s wife called for more support to the APC for more dividends of democracy.”