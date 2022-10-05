Nigeria for Women Programme Targets 500,000 Beneficiaries in Kebbi





Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has said that it is targeting no fewer than 500,000 women beneficiaries for the Nigeria for women programme.

The state government said that it has over 43,000 beneficiaries already in three local government areas of Argungu,Warrah and Maiyama that were selected for the first phase of the program in the state.

While briefing journalists on the progress of the programme in Kebbi State, the State Deputy Governor, Samaila Yombe Dabai, who is also coordinating of the programme in the state, said that Kebbi has been on the lead of the program since it was flagged off in three of its local government areas.

Dabai said: “I can see about 500,000 women benefitting from the programme in the next two years because we keep expanding and increasing the number to accommodate more women in their respective businesses.

“We are lucky to have very active team here in Kebbi. As you know, the program is for women above 18 years who are already doing well in their respective businesses.

“Three local governments in the state were chosen for the first phase and we mobilised them with the N450 million supports we got from the World Bank. We are happy because they are doing well.

“The women are already doing well but we are to assist them to do better. I’m proud of the program because they have done really well. The governor’s advice and guidance has helped us to achieve tremendous progress on the Nigeria for women project in Kebbi State,” the deputy governor said.