NASENI Boss Warns against Using Risky Techniques for Modern Automobiles

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive (EVC/CE) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, yesterday warned against the use of risky techniques for modern automobiles.

According to him, trial and error method of repair or maintenance is risky, expensive, and not compatible with modern vehicles and the automobiles of tomorrow.

Haruna, who stated these at the opening of NASENI’s workshop on skill acquisition and youth empowerment on autotronics and sensory system in Kano, said the agency is retraining automobile artisans nationwide because of advances in technology.

He said modern vehicles have computerized Engine Management Systems (EMS) and Nigerian artisans ought to be part of global trends.

The NASENI EVC said the programme, which was the first-phase of North-west regional skill development, will lead to the training of 100 artisans.

He said: “The ingenuity and creativity of Nigerians is not in doubt when it comes to ability and capacity to observe operation, structure, and buildup of automobiles especially

through backward integration technique.

“Our artisans and mechanics are able to clone automobiles through sourcing of Semi-Knocked Down (SKD), Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and even locally fabricate component/parts; body buildings and the assembling of passenger and cargo vehicles.

“They are able to diagnose faulty mechanical components and systems and restore functionality of vehicles without having a prior training in the methods of conventional or first and second generation vehicles even through trial and errors. Their innovation has provided employment for large able men who might not even have a formal education.

“They diagnose and repair even though it is largely based on trial and error. They are able to repair and arrest malfunctions that certified Engineers without hands-on practical exposure are unable and have no know-how to solve.

“However, trial and error method of repair and maintenance is risky, expensive, and not compatible with modern vehicles and automobiles of tomorrow. Modern vehicles have computerized Engine Management Systems (EMS) deploying advanced control logics, digital electronics – Autotronics, microprocessors and application of intelligence systems making them sophisticated.”

Haruna explained that 100 auto artisans were recalled for retooling in line with modern technology.

He added: “But advances in diagnostic tools have made it easy to trace and address faults in the vehicles without which maintenance becomes too expensive and complicated and at times destructive. Many modern cars are grounded for simple lack of intelligent diagnostic tools or knowhow.

“This training is to equip the participants with advanced trouble shooting tools and complete occupational resources required to repair any automobile that employ sensory and autotronics. The trainees are carefully selected from those who are earning their livings as motor mechanics but requiring these advanced methods to qualify and repair modern vehicles and enhance efficiency.

“They are expected to equally train others and have automatic membership of a NASENI platform for online continuous knowledge acquisition and experience sharing in this dynamic area of their chosen occupation.”

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said his administration had, over the years, empowered tens of thousands of youth to become self-reliant through skills acquisition.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, however said providing employment opportunities to the teeming youths is best way to accommodate and discourage them from perpetrating in social vices .

Speaking in the same vein, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa asked Nigerian youths to “embrace the concept of self-reliance through the application of skills and innovations that would give them the leeway to survive without over depending on the government to provide white collar jobs where such jobs do not exist.”

He thanked NASENI for choosing Kano for the four-day and called on the participants to use the knowledge and skills they have acquired to promote and boost their businesses.