 Kogi Assembly Summons Ex-Governor Idris over Alleged Transfer of State Shares in Cement Company





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has summoned the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating alleged revenue shortchange by some companies operating in the state.

This was part of the Assembly resolution after the chairman of ad-hoc committee submitted a report to the Assembly at its plenary yesterday.

The former governor was summoned to explain how the state 10 percent share in Obajana Cement was transferred to Dangote Industries Limited.

The Assembly resolved to invite Idris after the Committee on Revenue Generation and other matters submitted its report at plenary.

The Speaker of state Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, while ruling on the matter shortly after the oral preliminary report, said though the people are happy that Dangote Industries is investing in the state, the Assembly would want to know the benefits of the investment to the state.

He stressed that since the transaction took place during the tenure of Idris, he has a lot to explain to the Assembly on what happened to the state share capital.

The management of Dangote Industries had earlier requested for more time to enable it present all the necessary documents in relation to the agreement, saying it will take someone who was there from the inception to explain what really transpired.

On tax payment, the state Assembly directed the Kogi State Internal Revenue Services (KGIRS) to interface with the management of Dangote Cement to ascertain the actual amount paid by the company to the state as tax.

Dangote Cement had claimed in the last investigative hearing that it has paid over N14 billion as tax, a claim which the state internal revenue services refuted.

Recall that the counsel to Dangote Group, Liman Salihu, had earlier prayed the Assembly to allow for amicable settlement with the committee, saying such will fast-track the resolution of the gray areas.