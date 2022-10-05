  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

Group Distributes 1,000 Uniforms to Male Students in Oyo

Adedayo Akinwale

A group, the Charles Alade Initiative, has embarked on distributing 1000 uniforms as part of an effort to assist less privileged male students in public and special needs schools in Oyo.

The founder, Mr Charles Alade, said the initiative tagged ‘Project 1,000’ was to tackle the unintended perception of neglect of male children’s needs.

Alade, also an on-air personality (OAP) in Ibadan, said the project selected 10 schools across the 10 zones in the state.

“Project 1000 aims at striking this down by developing a strong and functional self-concept that will, in turn, be an asset to nation building by clothing a thousand students in Oyo State, Nigeria. This is Project 1000,” he explained.

Alade further stated that the initiative was a social intervention in education to reduce the cost of education while also providing support for the less privileged in the state.

“Wearing a good uniform is a badge of pride and is an important part of being a student. If these project operations are successful, changes can include improved learning by reducing distraction, sharpening focus on schoolwork and making the classroom a more serious environment,” he said. “It will also promote a sense of teamwork and increase school spirit among students.”

Alade assured that the project​ would also be extended to other government and special needs schools outside Oyo.

