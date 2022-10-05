Again, Obi Woos Nigerians in Diaspora, Targets Remittances to Boost FDI

•Unveils economic agenda

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has unveiled part of his economic blueprint to Nigerians in the diaspora, assuring them that his policies would focus on boosting diaspora remittances in the country.

Obi declared that his mission was to retool governance and secure a robust united Nigeria.

This was just as he assured that if elected, his government would encourage adequate diaspora participation in order to encourage remittances, which he said had become the new normal that would be considered Nigeria’s new Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Speaking on the theme: ‘Nigeria Diaspora and Capacity Building,’ in Michigan United States on Monday, Obi noted that, “the journey to rescue Nigeria, could not have gained momentum without the proactive role of our youths,” whom he said were resilience.

He noted that Nigeria was not bereft of the required human capital necessary for good leadership nor was she bereft of good governance ideas and plans, but, “our country is bedeviled by the impunity of those few who have perfected the dubious act of state capture.

“It is their conduct, plus the resulting combination of institutional weaknesses and lack of political will that manifest as poor policy and projects implementation and poor governance performance outcomes.”

The Labour Party standard bearer said turning Nigeria around required sacrifice; but above all an adaptive, transformative and purposeful leadership imbued with competence, capacity, credibility and commitment

He said he was committed, “to retooling governance and bringing about a secure and united Nigeria and will pursue a production-centered growth for food security and export; effective legal and institutional reforms (rule of law, corruption and government effectiveness);the leapfrogging of Nigeria from oil dependency to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).”

According to Obi, his government would prioritise key areas which he listed to include, “security with properly manned, equipped and technologically driven system; power, through public private partnership; subsidy removal; inflation reduction; debt; human capital development; gender parity and the fight against corruption.”

Obi also highlighted the role of Nigerians in the Diasporas in the development of their homeland, assuring that his government would encourage adequate diaspora participation because he considered diaspora remittances as the new normal.

He said: “In 2021 Nigeria’s foreign direct investment (FDI) was a paltry $4.8 billion compared to Diaspora remittances. Diaspora remittances are our alternative FDI and ODA.

“The Nigeria Diaspora represents a broad segment of Nigeria’s human development capital. With that population, the Diaspora family has the capacity to catapult any nation to greatness. Regrettably, Nigeria is yet to harness fully the huge benefits of the Diaspora potential.”

Obi noted that beyond the vital role of Nigerians living outside the country remitting monies back home, “they are increasingly involved in advancing technology and skill transfer, strengthening democracy, opening up global supply chains, trade and foreign direct investment, education and research as well as healthcare delivery.”

The LP candidate therefore urged Nigerian in the Diaspora never to despair or be weary in contributing their quota towards national capacity-building, pointing why they must not lose hope in Nigeria.

“It will take only one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory. I know that with a robust diaspora support we can take back Nigeria,” he added.