200 Pupils Get Free Learning Materials in Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Women, Youth and Children Improvement Support Initiative (WYCISI), yesterday, distributed learning materials to 200 pupils of Bagiwa Primary School in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The items, which were distributed to the pupils in primary one to three of the school, included school uniforms, bags, exercise books, pencils and other learning materials.

The Founder of the NGO and Wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakkiya Aminu Bello Masari, while distributing the learning materials to the pupils in Bagiwa, said that the gesture was aimed at encouraging parents to support the education of their children.

She explained that the NGO has been complementing the efforts of the state government in the delivery of basic education, primary healthcare, agriculture, women and youth empowerment in the state, especially in rural communities.

The governor’s wife reiterated that the state government has done a lot in the provision of learning materials to primary and junior secondary schools as part of efforts to enhance and sustain basic education in the state.

Mrs. Masari added that the achievements recorded in the education sector would increase children’s school enrolment, retention, transition and completion and help in achieving the 2030 UNESCO agenda.

According to her, “the administration has produced a system of education with accessible infrastructure, new and rehabilitated buildings, adequate sitting arrangements, WASH facilities and other functional rooms.

“My NGO, in supporting the effort of the state government in the area of basic education, is distributing school uniforms, school bags, writing books, pencils and other learning materials to 200 pupils of lower primary school, both girls and boys, to encourage parents to support the education of the children.”

She called on traditional and religious leaders, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to continue to support and complement the government’s efforts in improving basic education in the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Lawal Buhari Daura, thanked the governor’s wife for donating the learning materials to the school.