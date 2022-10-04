Pro Golfer, Olapade Shine as Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic Ends

The 9th edition of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic was concluded Sunday at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate with Osun State-born Sunday Olapade emerging star of the 54-hole event with multiple awards.

The event featured top professional players across the country and invited international pros from a number of West African countries.

Olapade who is ranked as the second-best pro in Nigeria on the Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria Order of Merit dominated in most segments of the three-day event.

His seven-under score on the marshy course trumped the field, beating Femi Olagbenro, to the second place while the duo of Gift Willy and Oche Odoh were in joint third place with five-under par apiece.

Also, in the three-day aggregate score for professionals on the championship course, Olapade again, fired 73 (+1), 69 (-3) and 71(-1) to lead the field with three strokes margin, leaving Francis Epe and Kamalu Bako in the second and third place respectively.

“My game is in the right place now. I am scoring well and the layout and the standard of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Course has always fascinated me. I always look forward to playing it and it is the best course by far. So I think a number of factors came together for me. I am really honoured,” stressed the champion in the post tournament speech.

In the team event that paired professionals and amateur players, Sunday Olapade’ s partnership with Peter Eben Spiff, Fatumata Soukouna Coker and Baxter Scott fetched a second place finish behind Kalamu Bako’s led team that also had Vitus Ezenwa, Paul Watton and Ebruwiyor Omaruaye.

Speaking earlier at the event Golf Manager of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, Femi Olagbenro said Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is part of a basket of activities designed to commemorate the facility’s anniversary and the parent company, Mixta Africa is billed to expand the offering for all its clients.

“The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is one of the events in the basket of events tagged “Escape to the Green” and this basically is be able to create enough activities to satisfy the interest of the golfers and non-golfers that make up the Lakowe Lakoes Golf Estate Community.

“This year, we had fishing, picnic, wine tasting, Art Auction, Movie Night, Leadership Talk, Boat Riding among others lined up.”