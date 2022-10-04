Osinbajo to Headline NEITI’s Energy Transition Dialogue

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will headline the national dialogue on energy transition convened by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the organisation said yesterday.

NEITI is hosting the event in collaboration with the Natural Resource Governance (NRGI) and BudgIt Foundation, according to a statement signed by the Head, Communications and Advocacy, Obiageli Onuorah.

The event expected to hold in Abuja will discuss the Nigeria energy transition plan, explore the global challenges associated with energy transition and seek ideas from industry experts on managing the risks and opportunities for Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji disclosed that Osinbajo had been invited to deliver the keynote address.

Orji stated that the Dialogue was aimed at creating awareness on the implications of the energy transition on the economy and citizens of Nigeria, seek status updates on the country’s plan, and ensure the perspectives of Nigerian citizens and experts are incorporated into the plan.

“As a statutory body and a leading multi-stakeholder platform for dialogue on natural resources in Nigeria, NEITI has a pivotal role to play in shaping the government’s policy on energy transition.

“It will ensure inclusivity of the process and sustainability of public discourse in the development of the plan. That is why we are hosting the dialogue,” Orji said.

The NEITI boss maintained that the dialogue will also develop a shared agenda that will include perspectives and data analysis on how the transition will affect Nigeria’s economy and the approach to be adopted by the government.

“NEITI believes that government needs to make informed and evidence-based decisions to engage with the transition process in meaningful, impactful, and beneficial ways that will ensure the country is not left behind.

“Nigeria needs to avoid bad decisions and put in place an appropriate policy response that mitigates the risks and enhances the benefits and diversification potential of the transition to the country,” he noted.

He confirmed that policymakers, captains of industries, regulators, host communities, leading civil society organisations, the media and other energy experts from within and outside the country are also expected at the dialogue.