  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

North-west Director of Tinubu Support Group Loses Mother

Nigeria | 30 mins ago


Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The North-west Director of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, lost his mother, Hajiya Hassana Babba Dan Agundi, in the early hours of yesterday.

She was buried according to Islamic rites at 10 a.m. yesterday.

The burial ceremony which was conducted at the Emir’s Palace in Kano, was attended by a mammoth crowd of sympathisers.

Among dignitaries who attended the burial rites included the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who came in the company of members of his cabinet; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and some notable Kano businessmen and politicians.

The late matriarch of the Dan Agundi dynasty left behind nine children, including Alhaji Ibrahim Babba Dan Agundi, Abdulrrazak Babba Dan Agundi, Captain Mohammed Babba Dan Agundi, among others.

In an earlier condolence message to Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, who is also the managing director of Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), Governor Ganduje described Hajiya Hassana’s death as a great loss, not only to the families of the deceased “but to the government and people of Kano State.

“We received the death with shock. We lost a rare gem and a righteous mother of substance, whose sterling qualities as a mother of all placed her above many of her contemporaries.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kano State, I am extending our profound sympathy and condolences to Dan Agundi and his siblings over the death of Hajiya.”

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, Abba Anwar, the governor “prayed Allah to forgive all her mistakes and reward her good deeds with Jannatul Fiddaus.”

Ganduje further urged those she left behind to always emulate her exemplary lifestyle, adding that: “She was a flagship to the family and to the society as a whole. Who regarded all as one and equal. She was loved by all.”

