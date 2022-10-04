Nigeria Has Capacity to Overcome Current  Problems, Says Ondo Assembly Candidate

Fidelis David in Akure

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ondo State, Mr. Funmi Abikanlu, has described Nigeria’s current problems as signs of hope and greatness because the country has the capacity to overcome them.

Abikanlu, who is the ADC’s Ondo State House of Assembly candidate for Owo Constituency I in the in the 2023 general elections, made this observation yesterday when he said that governments at all levels in the country must ensure adequate infrastructure developments, including good road networks, reliable electricity, and adequate water supply, which are significantly lacking in Nigeria.

He affirmed his willingness and commitment to ensure good representation and governance for his constituency by infiltrating and overwhelming the entire political ecosystem in the interest of the people, stressing that this comes on the heels of the challenges bedeviling the country, particularly residents of the Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Abikanlu said in a statement that he personality signed that his passion for humanity and has been driving his quest to provide effective representation to the people.

He stated that good governance strengthens community and national development, adding that his competency and experience has whetted his leadership qualities and made him the best candidate to represent Owo Constituency I.

The statement reads: “Over the years I have been devoted to several community and social development services either through the Funmi Abikanlu Foundation or other organisations I have been involved in. In all of this period, I have concluded that effective governance goes a long way in community and national development.

“I have also learnt that it is imperative to engage with the present Nigeria and not where we want it to be, it is not enough to lament and complain about the challenges but rather stand up to be part of the solution.

“We should be willing to infiltrate and overwhelm the entire political ecosystem in other to build a body of like minds with the best of ideas.

“On this note I have harkened the call by my amazing people of Owo in Ondo State, Nigeria, to serve as member representing Owo I State Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly under the platform of the ADC in the 2023 general elections.”

Abikanlu said that “after conducting a qualitative and quantitative research to ascertain the policies that we need to see developments, the conclusions affirm that effective representation and legislation plays a critical role. Legislation that puts the best interest of the people first is very vital to our progress and prosperity.

“Some may not totally agree with my decision to contest and my choice of political party but I have realised that solving the issues we face now requires a combination of policies, effective leadership and unparalleled representation that will bring about the dividends of democracy.”

He declared that he prioritised the future of the people and their unborn children and promised to address the challenges that had been threatening democracy and peace of the country.

He said: “I choose to serve not because it is very convenient but because our future and that of generations yet unborn is at stake. The worst of us cannot continue to rule the best of us and It is my hope that as I step into the political scene, other brighter and best minds will rise to heed our nations clarion call to contest for elective offices, win the elections and most importantly deliver good governance to our nation.

“I look forward to your support, partnership and collaboration in this pursuit because the time of talking about the problems are over this is the time to get involved. Please follow the journey as I share my manifesto soon. God bless us all and God bless the Federal republic of Nigeria.”