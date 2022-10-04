Many APC Supporters Defect to PDP in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Ahead of next year general election, thousands of All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Bauchi State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.

The defectors in their thousands were officially received and welcomed into the party by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Domestics Affairs to the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Adamu Barde, during a ceremony held in Duguri District.

The SSA to the governor led other stakeholders from Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Government Areas to receive the defectors from the APC to the PDP.

Leaders of the APC members said that they decided to dump the party in order to support the re-election efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed as their son who has executed many developmental projects in all the nooks and crannies of the local government and Duguri District in particular.

They pledged to support the governor for the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

The SSA told the mammoth crowd that Bala Mohammed as their son has done excellently well in the last three years of his stewardship and that as people who benefited immensely from many laudable projects they must set the pace for other people to emulate.

Those that spoke at the ceremony included, PDP candidate for House of Representatives Alkaleri/Kirfi , Hon Abdulkadir Dewu , PDP Candidate for Duguri /Gwana and that of Pali State Constituencies, Hon Bala Dan, Hon Yusuf Bako and Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed”s Special Adviser on Special Services, Yakubu Hashimu Kumbala among others.