  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

Many APC Supporters Defect to PDP in Bauchi

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ahead of next year general election, thousands of All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Bauchi State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.

The defectors in their thousands were officially received and welcomed into the party by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Domestics Affairs to the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Adamu Barde, during a ceremony held in Duguri District.

The SSA to the governor  led other stakeholders from Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Government Areas to receive the defectors from the APC to the PDP.

Leaders of the APC members said that they decided to dump the party  in order to support the re-election efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed as their son who has executed many developmental projects in all the nooks and crannies of the local government and Duguri District in particular.

They pledged to support the governor for the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

The SSA  told the mammoth crowd that Bala Mohammed as their son has done excellently well in the last three years of his stewardship and that as people who benefited immensely from many laudable projects they must set the pace for other people to emulate.

Those that spoke at the ceremony included, PDP candidate for House of Representatives Alkaleri/Kirfi , Hon Abdulkadir Dewu , PDP Candidate for Duguri /Gwana and that of Pali State Constituencies, Hon Bala Dan, Hon Yusuf Bako and Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed”s Special Adviser on Special Services, Yakubu Hashimu  Kumbala among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.