Kogi APC House of Reps Candidate Pledges Quality Representation

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The All Progressive Congress’ (APC) House of Representatives Candidate for Yagba Federal Constituency seat at the National Assembly, Mr. Folorunsho Olafemi, has pledged to provide qualitative representation if elected.

Olafemi gave this assurance yesterday while speaking at a media parley that was organised by the Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ in Lokoja.

The APC House Representatives flag bearer for Yagba Federal Constituency stated that he want to represent generation for change, noting that things could not continue in the same way without meaningful development.

He pointed out if elected into the House of Representatives his immediate constituents would be his priority by engaging them in dialogue.

He stated that he employed dialogue to engage the other legislators through lobbying to attract more dividends of democracy to his constituency.

He recalled that he has personally intervened in the health, education and other needs of the people in his private capacity.

He said that the opportunity at his disposal would serve as the best time for him to give back to the people if elected.

Olafemi disclosed that he would also give priority to job creation, youth empowerment, road, education and agricultural development if elected.

The APC flag bearer further hinted that he would partner with international, national and local organisations to tap the abundant potentials of the constituency in wealth creation and employment generation.