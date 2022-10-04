Just In: PDP BoT Meeting with Wike Under way in Port Harcourt 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a meeting with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

THISDAY learnt that the BoT Chairman, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, led seven members, including two women to the meeting.

As at the time of this report, the meeting was ongoing. The meeting is part of efforts to resolve the post presidential primary crisis plaguing the party. The Rivers State governor is at the centre of the crisis following his call for the resignation of the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

