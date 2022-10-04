Group Faults Kaduna Govt over Alleged Killing of ‘Herders’

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Kaduna State, has faulted reports alleging that two herders were lynched by angry mob on Sunday in Birnin-Gwari community, saying those killed were terrorists’ mercenaries from Sudan.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, had in a statement by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the two herders were killed by a mob in Birnin Gwari community.

“The mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry. The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, though they had not been found complicit of the allegations,” he said.

However, in a statement yesterday, Chairman of the BEPU, Ishaq Kasai, said, information available to the BEPU showed that, the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorists mercenaries from the Republic of Sudan.

Kasai said the alleged lynched persons were not herdsmen as falsely reported earlier but international criminal syndicates that have been terrorising Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

He said the BEPU, was a peaceful union and against any form of mob action under any guise, warning the citizens not to resort to taking laws in to their hands irrespective of frustration and provocation.

The statement urged citizens to always channel their grievances to appropriate authorities and above all, continue to devote themselves to prayers for divine intervention in the current insecurity situation.

“Clearly, while the lynching of suspected bandits is highly condemnable, the union observes with deep concern the way the issue has been reported to deliberately portray Birnin Gwari in the bad light and targeted to prove a false narrative on the issue to endanger the helpless innocent citizens of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“While we appreciate government’s resolve to investigate and bring perpetrators of this primitive act to book. We equally observe that, government officials seem to be so in haste in issuing the sensitive statement without scrutiny of the identities of the ‘alleged herders’ that were lynched by mob action. Available records which BEPU are privy to, shows that, the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorists mercenaries from the Republic of Sudan.

“Therefore, the alleged lynched persons are not herdsmen as falsely reported earlier but international criminal syndicates that have been terrorising Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area ( ID cards attached).

BEPU findings revealed that the alleged lynching occurred after the suspects forcefully snatched a motorcycle from a farmer at the outskirts of Birnin-Gwari main town.

“Therefore, BEPU is concerned to observe that, the statement issued by government on the issue did not equally captured and commiserate with the innocent citizens of Birnin-Gwari that were attacked at different locations for the past five days. More so, on the same day, when the mob action occurred, one driver was killed and scores were kidnapped at Dogon Hawa and Tabanni areas.

“This is in addition to killings and kidnapping of innocent citizens of Birnin-Gwari on the roads, in farms and their homes, which have become a daily occurrence. BEPU once more, appreciates the effort of security agencies towards restoring peace in our area and urged Governments officials in showing concerns to any ugly situation to always be in a cautious mood in issuing any statement that is capable of undermining the peace-loving, helpless people that are under siege by the terrorists. This is with view to averting further escalation of the situation,” the group stated.