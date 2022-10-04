Eroton Oil Firm Confirms Well Fire, Blames Vandals

Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited has confirmed an uncontrolled flow of hydrocarbons with wildfire into the environment.

The company said the incident occurred in wells AKOS004L/S and AKOS014L/S of the Akaso field in Rivers State and was observed by members of the community on October 1, 2022.

It noted that well AKOS004 was completed as a dual string well and came on stream in May 1994, adding that it was subsequently shut down in December 2020 for well integrity repairs.

In a statement issued by the company and made available to THISDAY yesterday, by the company spokesperson, Mercy Max-Ebibai, Eroton said AKOS014L/S on the other hand came on stream in 2005, and was also completed as a dual string which was quit in August 2018, and subsequently followed by vandalisation of the wellhead accessories by third-parties.

In the statement, Max-Ebibai confirmed the incident, stating that: “These wells were observed to be releasing uncontrolled flow of hydrocarbon into the environment with wildfire due to the suspected compromise and vandalisation of Xmas Tree containment valves of the wellheads, presumed to be from illegal bunkering activities.”

She stated that that was the fourth incident of confirmed and suspected sabotage and vandalism in the last three months experienced by Eroton Exploration and Production company Limited, and it is snowballing into an existential treat to the company.

According to the statement, “The wells AKOS004L/S and AKOS014L/S flow was discovered to be coming out from the short string flow arm of both wells. A cursory look at the wells from a distance shows the absence of some wellhead valves on the body of the Xmas Tree.”

Max-Ebibai further confirmed that Eroton had duly informed the requisite regulators, including NUPRC, RSMEnv, NOSDRA and their host communities through the designated Cluster Board of the incident accordingly, and the Eroton Emergency Response Team has been working around the clock to abate the situation.

The company spokesperson also intimated that a joint investigative visit with key stakeholders and members of the press was being planned in earnest.

“Eroton is Nigerian foremost indigenous oil and gas company. It is the operator of OML 18 on behalf of the NNPC/Eroton JV. OML 18 oil field is situated in the eastern Niger Delta and covers a total area of 1,035 SQkm in an onshore swamp terrain. Eroton has a clear vision for the future, which is evident from the six-fold increase in production since the asset was acquired in 2015. Eroton is based in Lagos and Rivers States,” the statement added.