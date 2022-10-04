Buhari to Present 2023 Budget to National Assembly Friday

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would present the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly on Friday.

The is contained in a communication from Buhari to the two chambers of the federal parliament read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during Senate plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari told the federal lawmakers that he would be at the nation’s apex legislative complex by 10:am to address a joint session and present the fiscal document.

Lawan urged his colleagues to converge on the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives by 9:am on Friday.

Details later…