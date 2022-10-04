  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

Buhari to Present 2023 Budget to National Assembly Friday

Breaking | 17 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would present the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly on Friday.

The is contained in a communication from Buhari to the two chambers of the federal parliament read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during Senate plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari told the federal lawmakers that he would be at the nation’s apex legislative complex by 10:am to address a joint session and present the fiscal document.

Lawan urged his colleagues to converge on the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives by 9:am on Friday.

Details later… 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.