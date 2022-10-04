  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

‘2023 Opportunity to Change Narratives of Poor Leadership in Nigeria’

Nigeria | 55 seconds ago


Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Minister of  Sports and Youths Development and now Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Elections, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that the  elections must provide opportunity for the teeming voters  to change the narratives of poor leadership in the country.

Abdulahi, who is fondly called “Omoluabi” by his teeming supporters in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, made the remark yesterday in Ilorin during a political debate programme that was organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said that it is no over statement that the current leadership in the country have broken the fabrics of the people in view of the alleged insensitivity to the plight of the people.

He stated that the poor handling of the nation’s economy and insecurity among others have brought untold hardship to many people and caused disaffection among many families in the country.

Abdullahi opined that the next elections would provide a chance to reset the nation’s growth by rejecting politicians that have brought untold hardship to the populace by electing people with good capacity and capability so as to move the nation forward.

The former editor of THISDAY Newspaper also said that his agenda at the national assembly if elected is to bring quality representation that would transform the lives of the people of Kwara Central Senatorial District into economic prosperity.

He said that his big ideas of leadership would go along way to initiate laws that would add more values to the lives of the people.

The PDP’s due to present challenges in the area, adding that youth in the district should be encouraged to do science courses in order to boost economic development. 

