2023: APC Appoints Masari’s Wife as Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Coordinator in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As the 2023 campaign commences, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, as the coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team in the state.

A statement made available to journalists in Katsina Tuesday by the Media Assistant to the governor’s wife, Hawwa Ibrahim Jikamshi, said the appointment was contained in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team issued recently.

According to the statement, “In her acceptance speech, Her Excellency Dr (Hajiya) Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari appreciated the honour and assured commitment to work hard towards mobilizing women in Katsina State to support and ensure the success of Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition come 2023.

“Dr (Hajiya) Zakiyya Aminu Masari who noted the various efforts made by the APC led administration at all levels to improve the lives of women, assured of the consolidation and sustenance of such efforts if Tinubu/Shettima succeed in the presidential election.

“While praying for more peace and prosperity to Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole, the governor’s wife called for more support to the APC for more dividends of democracy.”