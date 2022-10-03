Stakeholders Urge FG to Stop Massive Brain Drain from Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders in the Information Technology (IT) space have called on the federal government to address the issue of outward migration of brains, also known as brain drain from the country.

The stakeholders made the call at a technology event organised in Lagos by Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), tagged ICT Growth Conference 2.0, with the theme, ‘Creating A Digital Ecosystem In Nigeria: The Hurdles, The Gains.’

The Chairman of the occasion, and Founder, Mobile Software Solutions, Mr. Chris Uwaje, said brain drain had become a very serious issue that should be put on the front burner by the government.

Uwaje said there was need to develop a knowledge-based park that would encourage local content grooming and development, adding that such park would encourage local technology development.

“We need a park where we can talk tech, where we can gain knowledge and so on. Nigeria can be built, we do not have to run away,” he said.

The President, Association of Licenced Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said government should address the issue of brain drain by making available necessary amenities.

He said that the sad reality of brain drain was that those leaving are not needed where they are migrating to.

Adebayo said governments should urgently address the brain drain because there are no available jobs.

President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ike Nnamani, said that the telecom industry had lost close to 2000 staff due to outward migration.

Nnamani said that outward migration of professionals was part of the challenge faced by the industry and the country as a whole.