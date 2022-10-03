RMRDC, UNILAG Tasks Manufacturers to Embrace Additive Manufacturing for Global Competitiveness

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have charged manufacturers to as a matter urgency embrace Additive Manufacturing (AM) to remain competitive globally.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer, RMRDC, Hussaini Ibrahim, represented by the Director, Lagos Office, Mr. Tokunbo Habeeb, at the first international conference on additive manufacturing in Nigeria, said AM could not have come at a better time than now when the fourth industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) demands manufacturing to promote the integration of smart technologies in production systems, noting that additive manufacturing plays an essential role in meeting some of the most essential requirements of the fourth industrial revolution.

Also speaking, the Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi Kadir, represented by the Director, Corporate Services, MAN, Ambrose Oruche, said the conference is expected to promote an active dialogue between the academia and the industry and consequently bridge the gap between the academia and needs of the industry.

“To this end, a key objective of this conference is for technology and industrial practioners to rub minds on this emerging technology, share practical experiences with members of the academia and design a road map on the forward,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Chair, Conference Organising Committee, Prof. Funso Falade said AM or 3D Printing is the construction of a three-dimensional object from Computer Aided Design (CAD) model or a digital 3D model that is accepted worldwide in revolutionising the industrial production landscape.

The Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, UNILAG, Prof. Lucian Chukwu said additive manufacturing is one of the new concepts that has brought transformation in aerospace industry, provided supply chain opportunities to 3D printing.