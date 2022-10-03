  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Osinbajo to headline 2022 AACN Nigerian Investors Conference

Investment in Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, will come under the spotlight at the 10th edition of the annual Nigerian Investors Conference with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo headlining a high profile audience of public and private sector figures participating in the world class event.

The conference, slated for Thursday, November 10, 2022, is an initiative of the Association of Asset Custodians of Nigeria (AACN), the umbrella body for Nigerian custodian banks, designed to showcase the Nigerian economy to the global audience.

AACN President, Mr. Biodun Adebimpe, who confirmed the development, said Osinbajo’s participation reflects the association’s conviction that despite the current global challenges, notably the Russia-Ukraine war, Nigeria still offers enormous opportunities for discerning investors to harness.

He said, “The Federal Government’s drive to highlight Nigeria’s economic credentials is in sync with the cardinal objective of AACN’s flagship event, which is to set the agenda on unlocking opportunities in the Nigerian capital market and the economy in general. It is a goal we remain unwavering in advancing.”

Adebimpe said although a new normal has taken hold in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, it still remains imperative to cuddle any opportunity to unlock market reforms and economic activities that ensure sustainable stability and normalcy.

He assured that the Association would maintain the reputation of the event as a veritable platform to promote the Nigerian economy by presenting a compelling case for the benefits of free market economics and develop strategies and insights that can be used as building blocks for robust economic development of the country.

