Group Urges Muslim Clerics to Venture into Wealth Creation for Self-sufficiency

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As parts of efforts to ensure that Muslim clerics are self-reliant, a non- governmental organisation, Al-Habiyyah Islamic Society, has tasked the clerics in Nigeria to venture into wealth creation in order to be self-sufficient in all ramifications.

An Islam scholar, Immam Fuad Adeyemi, the national chief Immam of Al Haibiyyah Islamic Society and the executive director of the Just Foundation, made this call while speaking at the commencement of two-day capacity and empowerment programme organised by Al Habibiyyah Islamic Society the Immams in Lokoja yesterday.

He pointed out that the workshop became imperative to train Immams for wealth creation, stressing that it exposed them to the importance of having something done.

Adeyemi explained that as clerics, it’s incumbent on the Immams to have something doing to generate income on a daily basis rather than be waiting for peanuts from anyone.

He urged them to always unite the people in the way of Allah, noting that if the clerics had told those causing crises in the country the consequences of their activities, they would be probably not go into evils.

The executive director of the group noted that when the Islamic clerics are self-reliant, they will always have the gut to tell the truth without fear or favour.

He added that as part of efforts to change the narratives, the Al Habibiyyah Islamic Society has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Directorate of Employment and All Famers Association of Nigerian.

Also the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has already been offered no fewer than 70 slots for training for Immams, while efforts are being made to partner SMEDAN with the possibility of sourcing for funds to commence small scale enterprises on their own.

On the current 2023 electioneering, the national Immam admonished politicians not to run themselves down or engage in destruction, urging them to engage themselves on issues based campaigns.