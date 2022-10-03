  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Abandon My Agric Programme, Incur Wrath of Farmers, Bagudu Warns likely Successor

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Governor of Kebbi State, Mr. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has warned that his successor would incur the wrath of the people if he abandons his administration’s laudable agricultural program.   

It will be recalled that the state government’s agricultural program has put Kebbi State in the limelight as an agricultural hub in the country since the launch of the Anchor Borrowers Program in the state in 2025.

Bagudu said: “The cassava, rice, sugar cane, wheat and millet farmers who benefited immensely from the agricultural transformation program will resist any attempt to abandon it. I’m sure no one will try that.

“We are happy that people appreciates what we have done in areas of agriculture, near constant electricity supply,  on MoU between Kebbi and NNPC for ethenol production to make Kebbi one of the oil producing states, education, health care, rice production, investment opportunities and windows provided for private investors to thrive in Kebbi State.”

