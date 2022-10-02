Proud Father: Encomiums as Femi Otedola’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Graduates

American poet and playwright, Countee Cullen, said: “Some are teethed on a silver spoon with the stars strung up for a rattle; I cut my teeth as the black raccoon—for implements of battle.”

Cullen’s words are true to the extent that they are applied to DJ Cuppy (real name Florence Otedola), the daughter of billionaire and philanthropist, Femi Otedola. After concluding her education at the University of Oxford, Cuppy has begun lighting up her father’s face with smiles.

Otedola is known for several things. These include his business choices and decisions, the investments that have almost always yielded significant returns, attending to the needs of other people, and the happiness of his family. Even so, to the informed, the happiness of his family is what makes Otedola tick. Therefore, one can only imagine how happy he is currently that his daughter, Cuppy, endured the travails of study and completed her Master’s programme at the University of Oxford.

Following her recent post on Twitter, she has received the results of her Master’s thesis and is now confident that her education is complete and over. Stating that she was very proud of herself and grateful to God for helping her walk the walk, Cuppy also noted that she did not get merit or distinction for her thesis. Even so, it is clear to all and sundry that she is happy she endured whatever she went through and succeeded.

No doubt, Cuppy is only half as happy as her father. Somehow, Cuppy has always presented herself as the one that almost got away, the almost black sheep of the Otedola family. In the matter of talents, she is as brilliant as any other. However, she does not have the inhibition that her siblings inherited from her father. As a result, she may have enjoyed more of Otedola’s attention than some of her siblings.

Even so, the Geregu Plant man is undoubtedly happy that Cuppy completed her course. The future is now set, thanks to her having a doting man for a father.