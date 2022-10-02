Pastor Tobi Adegboyega: Pastoring with Panache and Class

The world is an interesting place. Since the beginning of modern civilization as we know it, religious sentiment has characterised the bearing and behaviour of individuals and has been used as an instrument. Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the man behind Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation for short) is an oddity with regards to this characterisation. In a few words, Adegboyega straddles the fence on what is a Christian attitude and what is not.

At the mention of the London-based Pastor, the first picture to pop into one’s mind is that of a flamboyant man, strong-willed and eloquent. True to this scale, Adegboyega belongs to the group that promotes well-doing and teaches that you can have what you say and that the good things of life are to be enjoyed.

Given the more traditional ascetic view of the Christian religion, Adegboyega’s distinction has not gone unnoticed. This is especially the case since he started associating with passionately weird individuals like on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, and controversial music artist, Portable. Even without them, Adegboyega’s lifestyle of exotic cars and extravagant suits would leave the Apostle Paul of scripture gawking in horror.

Adegboyega is known to be a cheerful giver, which is one way he adheres to the traditions of the Christian faith. This is one of the many reasons he is a very popular pastor in the United Kingdom, and one of the most prominent black preachers in Europe.

With Adegboyega on the pulpit, the only sacrifice you are going to learn about is sacrificing a life of suffering for one of style and glory. His chains and suits and cars and friends bear testimony to his gospel.