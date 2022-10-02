  • Sunday, 2nd October, 2022

Lewandowski Shoots Barca to Top of La Liga

Sport | 12 mins ago

Robert Lewandowski scored again last night  for Barcelona as his side won 1-0 away at Mallorca to move top of La Liga.

Lewandowski grabbed his ninth goal in seven league matches since his summer move from Bayern Munich with a low, curling finish into the bottom corner.

Mallorca had a chance to equalise but Jaume Costa was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen also made fine stops from Antonio Sanchez and Lee Kang-in as Barcelona claimed the victory.

Barca started the day second in La Liga and have now won six and drawn one of their seven games.  Victory takes them above Real Madrid, who have a 100% record from six matches and will return to the top if they beat Osasuna at home on Sunday.

After scoring, Lewandowski had the chance to grab another goal but his attempted lob was saved by home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Barcelona are next in action on Tuesday with a vital Champions League tie in Italy against Inter Milan, with both sides having one win and one loss from their opening matches in the competition.

