FIFA Appoints Oliseh Technical Expert for Qatar 2022

Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as FIFA’s Technical Expert for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 

Oliseh who also previously coached the Nigerian senior football team, is to work in company with former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger and German legend of the round leather game, Jurgen Klinnsman.

The Nigerian gaffer took to his social media handle to announce the development yesterday.

“Extremely honoured to have been appointed by FIFA as a Technical Expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In privileged company of “Sir” Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinnsman and 3 others. Work started last night . 

Qatar 2022 is looking great and ready,” observed Oliseh on Twitter yesterday.

