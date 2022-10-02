At Independence, Jonathan, Govs Urge Nigerians to Prioritise Peace, Unity

*EU, UK reiterate support for Nigeria’s democracy

Segun James in Lagos, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Fidelis David in Akure

As Nigeria turned 62 years yesterday, former President Goodluck Jonathan and some governors have urged Nigerians to prioritise patriotism, unity and peace above other pecuniary considerations as they make their choices at the polls in 2023.



Also, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; and Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, also preached peace and unity yesterday.



Likewise, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has also challenged Nigerians to forge a common front to salvage the country from the political and economic stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The leaders, in their separate goodwill messages to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary, observed that the anniversary came at a time the nation was preparing for its 2023 elections.



In a message he signed, Jonathan urged Nigerians “to prioritise the unity and peace of our country in our campaigns, and through the choices, we would make at the polls in 2023.”



He added that the anniversary “is a critical moment for us all. The elections provide another opportunity for our citizens to demonstrate our faith in the greatness of our nation. Let us be patriotic in the choices we make.



“Ours is a great nation with boundless possibilities. Let us work in unity, live in peace, promote justice, and accommodate each other. That way, we shall build an inclusive and cohesive society where everyone is happy, safe, and proud of his country,” the former president said.



The former president, therefore, noted that the anniversary offered Nigerians a chance to reflect on the experience of nationhood and the prospect of progress and greatness, adding that the people had been steadfast in patriotism in challenging times.



At a parade commemorating the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu challenged the electorate to focus on issue-based campaigns and refrain from the politics of division and bitterness.

He urged Nigerians to respect divergent opinions as the beauty of democracy lies in the fact that everyone would not share the same ideological and political views.



The Lagos State governor also urged the citizens “to focus on issues and refrain from the politics of division and bitterness.”

On his part, Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary,



He observed that the country “urgently needs power devolution that will support the regions, lessen unrest, and address the nation’s problems holistically.”

Akeredolu called for coordinated efforts to solve the multitude of issues the country is currently facing while urging the people to maintain their faith in the nation and embrace peace.



Also, in his commemoration address, Wike lamented the alleged inability of the APC-led federal government, over the last seven years, to keep the economic and social conditions within Nigeria from deteriorating.



He added that the inability of the ruling APC “to tackle the dwindling economy of the country is evidence that if given the further opportunity, the predicaments facing Nigerians will get worse.



“Life is sacrosanct, but the present federal government has failed in the most basic duty to the nation to protect the lives and property of its citizens. Under their watch, infrastructure across all sectors, including roads, education and healthcare has collapsed.”

While speaking at the Lafia Public Square, Sule appealed to the residents of the Nasarawa State “to adhere strictly to the provision of the electoral act of the ongoing electioneering activities of the country.



“Let me use the opportunity of this occasion to state that the ban on the 2023 Presidential electioneering campaign has been lifted a few days ago by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and in no distant time, the governorship and other elective offices will follow suit.”



He, therefore, urged the political parties “to adhere strictly to democratic ethos, rule of law and adherence to the provision of the Electoral Act. I enjoin you to play politics without bitterness because, at the end of it all, we will have one Nasarawa State which we call our own.”



Ayade, in his speech at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, said despite the challenges associated with the lean resources of the state, his administration has made giant strides in the area of industrialisation.



Ayade, represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, said the anniversary offers Nigerians “an opportunity to reflect on our history and deeply appreciate the progress we have made so far despite the many hiccups we have had and the very troubling scope of our present political, social and economic realities as a country.”



Meanwhile, the European Union and the British High Commission in Nigeria have reiterated their commitments to support Nigeria’s democracy.

The envoys committed to Nigeria’s 62 Independence anniversary celebration in Abuja.



The Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, said Nigeria is a work in progress just like any country in the world.

“No country is where they want to be; it is always a work in progress for every country and I think Nigeria has made huge progress, especially if you think about democracy.



“Think about all the progress that has been made since the return to civilian rule, so I think that Nigeria is a country with huge potential.

“We hope that you will continue to develop that potential in the future and the European Union as a partner will continue to support Nigeria especially Nigerian youths in helping them to realise their potential.’’



British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catrina Laing, said Nigeria at 62 years after independence calls for reflection on the bond between the UK and Nigeria.

“It is a wonderful event and 62 years for Nigeria post-independence particularly poignant year because obviously, we have had the recent death of Her Majesty the Queen.



“We have all reflected on the very strong bonds between the UK and Nigeria which go back to pre-independence.

“The Queen visited in 1957 before independence so looking ahead, we have the elections coming up and the world’s eyes will be on Nigeria.

“The democratic journey of Nigeria continues and we congratulate Nigeria on that and we look forward to a more prosperous more secure future.



“There are always things we would like to see Nigeria do better, but there has been progress and I think one really important progress is a democracy since 1999, stuck with it in a very unstable region.

“Nobody questions the president stepping down, everyone sees that Nigeria’s elections have continued to improve, there’s always room for improvement, but I think the Democratic journey is one great achievement for Nigeria.’’