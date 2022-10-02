21-Gun Salute, Air Show, Cultural Display Highlight Nigeria’s 62nd Anniversary

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Nigerian military and the cultural troupe yesterday put up an enchanting performance that was applauded by the crowd as the country celebrated its 62nd Independence Day anniversary at Eagle Square, Abuja yesterday amid very tight security.

The occasion was symbolic as it marked the last time President Muhammadu Buhari would be inspecting the Guards of Honour as the Special Guest of Honour on the day dedicated to celebrating the attainment of nationhood.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was the only former president that joined other VIPs, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the diplomatic corps at the occasion.

President Buhari rode into the arena at exactly 10.10 am in a Limousine led by four outriders, clutching miniature flags, who displayed stunts as they glided round the Eagle Square.

The Inspection of Guards formally began a few minutes later and afterwards, the Parade Commander, Lt Col Yusuf Hassan of the Guards Brigade, filed out the guards from the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Air Force and Nigeria Police in slow march and in quick time.

The colour parade in the ceremonial outfit was later joined by the para-military officers, members of the National Youth Service Corps, Nigerian Legion and Nigerian Labour Union and TUC.

The band parade led by Major Toriola churned out many familiar melodious tunes as they paid homage to the president.

There was also an entertaining silent drill by a platoon from the Nigeria Military School, (NMS) Zaria and a cultural display by Tiv, Yoruba, Edo, Fulani and Efik dancers.

The performing troupe combined with the students of NMS and then the band to create callisthenics formations like Nigeria @62 and Peace, Unity and Progress.

But it was the NAF that got everyone’s adrenaline ebbing with their aerial showmanship involving a NAF Helicopter, three A-29 Tucanos and three Alpha Jets.

The pilots of the A-29 Tunacos, deployed against insurgency in the North East, displayed their ability to deliver bombs to target while the helicopter dropped 11 members of NAF special operational commandos and assault dogs by ropes into the heart of the Eagle Square.

The anniversary festival was signed by President Buhari at 12.13 pm followed by a 21-gun salute by the Nigeria Army Artillery Corps. The national salute climaxed at the end of the colour parade.