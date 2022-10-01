World Premiere of New Mercedes EQE SUV Holds

Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes‑Benz and Mercedes‑AMG will unveil the new EQE SUV on the Mercedes me media platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQE-SUV and other digital channels.

Afterwards, the digital world premiere will be available as video-on-demand. The new EQE SUV is the all-round EV model for both brands, expressed in the world premiere film through an entertaining alternation between dream scenes and reality. The fourth model of the electric vehicle architecture provides SUV enthusiasts with another entry point into the electric age, according to the automaker.

The EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE business saloon. It offers a highly versatile interior space equipped with innovative features for comfort and convenience. The modular drivetrain concept facilitates a wide performance spectrum with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

The extensively adaptable interior and the performance-oriented drive concept make the Mercedes‑AMG EQE SUV the most multi-faceted electric vehicle from Mercedes‑AMG. Two powerful electric motors and the fully variable all-wheel drive form the basis for the hallmark AMG dynamic driving experience. The Mercedes‑AMG development specialists have also given a host of other parameters their own distinctive flavour. They include the suspension with rear-axle steering as standard, the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE and the design of both the exterior and interior.

The digital world premiere will be streamed on the Mercedes me media online platform and simultaneously for the public and multipliers on several Mercedes-Benz channels, such as YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. Media representatives will also be able to access in-depth information and services on Mercedes me media. As well as the original version in English, transcripts will be available in multiple other languages to read and download. A range of press materials such as videos, images and press texts round off the comprehensive package.