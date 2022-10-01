Peter Mbah Salutes the Resilience, Enterprising Spirit of Enugu Citizens

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has praised the resilience and enterprising spirit of the citizens.

Mbah, who stated this in his message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has left legacies of peace, security and infrastructure in the state.

“We are gladdened by the legacies of peace, security and new infrastructure the people of the state are enjoying today as enabled by the tireless efforts and commitments of the Ugwuanyi administration.

“Even as we celebrate today, we are committed to giving Ndi Enugu the best leadership through the continuity of good governance and paradigm shift in our pursuit of a new dawn.

“We salute the resilient spirit of our enterprising citizens: men, women, and the youths of our dear state, and we hope to forge a progressive alliance and social contract with them in the next phase of our collective march to greatness,” Mbah said.