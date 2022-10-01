In Spite of Current Challenges, We Have So Much to Celebrate, Says Gov Yahaya  

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said that in spite of all the challenges confronting Nigeria, there is so much to celebrate.

In a message to mark the 62nd Independence of Nigeria and the 26th anniversary of the creation of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa urged the citizenry not to despair, but to keep hope alive in the quest to build a prosperous state and nation “as envisioned by our founding fathers.”

He said though Nigeria is passing through tough times occasioned by insecurity, the socio-economic effect of the war in Ukraine among others, the challenges confronting the nation were not insurmountable, urging the people of Gombe State and Nigerians in general, to rekindle their hopes and renew their commitment and love for the country.

While calling on the people to see the greatness and prospects of Gombe State and the country as a motivating factor, the governor urged that “as the country celebrates its 62nd independence anniversary, all hands must be on deck to foster unity, peace, security and understanding regardless of our differences.”

In a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Yahaya noted that in spite of all the challenges facing the country right now, there is so much to celebrate, “particularly the fact that we are still together as an entity and hopeful that the lofty height of greatness we covet is still within our reach to accomplish.”

Underscoring the importance attached to the twin celebration, the governor said “for us in Gombe State, it is a double celebration, we are marking the 62nd independence as a nation and the 26th year anniversary of the creation of our drear state.”

He reassured that under his leadership, Gombe State will continue to wax stronger in all facets of human endeavours, vowing to keep initiating people-oriented policies and programmes that will better the lots of the people and the state.

“Since assuming office in May 2019, I emphasised the importance of eschewing short-term expediency and gains, and instead committed to implementing long-term solutions to deeply complex developmental problems. I firmly believe that by introducing better ways of doing things in government, we will not only address difficult developmental challenges but also establish a solid foundation for long lasting prosperity, peace and progress in our dear state.”

As the campaigns for the 2023 elections begin in earnest, the governor enjoined the people of Gombe State to continue to play their role in deepening democracy by actively participating in the electoral process.