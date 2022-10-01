IG Orders Tight Security Nationwide

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





As the nation celebrates her 62nd independence anniversary, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday ordered tight security nationwide.

He directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zonal commands and the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure the deployment of adequate personnel to provide protection for citizens, critical national infrastructures and ensure the success of all activities lined up for today’s independence anniversary.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the deployment is expected to prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.

“Strategic police managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in all the zonal and state commands and the FCT have been directed to ensure high visibility and confidence boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places to prevent infiltration by hostile elements and ensure a peaceful celebration,” it said.

The police boss while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the 62nd independence anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the force to safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

He, therefore, enjoined citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement agency and other security agencies for improved security management at various public gatherings during the independence celebration.

He urged the citizenry to imbibe the spirit of tolerance which is vital in a multi-cultural society like Nigeria.