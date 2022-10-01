Harvest of Honours for an Amazon

Raheem Akingbolu who witnessed the conferment of three different chieftaincy titles on the wife of Ekiti Governor, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, by three top traditional rulers in the state within a month, reflects on how the epoch events speak volume for the unprecedented role played by the wife of the governor in nation building and human capital development, particularly in the history of the state

Saturday, August 27, 2022, was a special day for the first family in Ekiti State. Though the official date slated for the commencement of activities to mark the end of Fayemi’s administration was still three weeks away, two traditional rulers in Ekiti used the day to set a positive tone for the sent-forth ceremony.

In the early hours of the day, a notable traditional ruler in Yoruba land, the Oore of Otun, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo at an event attended by Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and other dignitaries, conferred on the wife of the governor, Erelu Fayemi, the chieftaincy title of Fiwajoye of Otun-Ekiti. In the afternoon of the same day, at Erinmope Ekiti, another ancient town in Moba Local Government, Oba (Dr) Sunday Aniyi Aikuirawo, also honoured Erelu Fayemi with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Yeye Oba of Erinmope.

Then on Sunday 25th September, in what looked like a royal blessing to herald the finishing-well activities of the Kayode Fayemi administration, the former chairman of the state’s council of traditional rulers, who is also the Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Ajibade Alabi, in another well-attended event by traditional rulers and top government functionaries, conferred on governor Fayemi’s wife the chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Ilawe Ekiti.

To those who are close to the wife of the governor and her political activism within and outside Ekiti, the three titles bestowed on her, are not only symbolic and metaphorical but speak to her essence as a leader, builder and pathfinder. For instance, if the Yeye Oba title is used to capture the stabilizing role she has consistently played in Ekiti through women empowerment and leadership development, the Akorewolu and Fiwajoye play up those unique attributes in Erelu Fayemi which have made it possible for her to attract admirers and further give an amiable human face to the outgoing administration under the leadership of her husband.

The Erinmope monarch, who incidentally was a former lecturer at the Elizade University in Ilaramokin, home town of Erelu Fayemi, captured the significance of Yeye Oba title when he declared that under this current dispensation, Erelu has elevated a broad spectrum of woman and children to an enviable height.

He said, “Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, a great and amiable woman of value. The Lord Almighty will continue to support you in all your endeavors. You are always a shining light to others.

“It is, for me, a privilege to have you as Yeye Oba because I know what that brings to table in my women development agenda. Nobody could have been more deserving of this. I am an envy of many Kabiesi and I am very proud to buga about it because, it is a compensation for my years of motherlessness. I lost my mother when I was barely four years old and I have had to suffer the consequences of a motherless boy, but not on this throne. In you, I have a Yeye Abanidamoran, Afinimona, Adurotini and Oluranlowo,”

The Obalio further stated that Yeye was a woman of substance and exceptional person whose reputation cuts across different nations and continents.

Though, the king personalized the tribute, the truth is that many people in Obalio shoe, within and outside government would readily pour out more beautiful adjectives to describe this woman who has raised the bar of motherhood. One of the aides of Governor Fayemi, who also enjoyed close relationship with Erelu , Mr. Yinka Oyebode, in an interview with THISDAY, said it would not be out of place if one describes Erelu Fayemi as the mother of the Nation, considering her contribution to humanity.Oyebode, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said, ” Erelu Fayemi is an enigma and a rare gem, who want the best for all. Having worked closely with her at the early part of Governor Fayemi’s first term in office and still maintain that ‘mother-child’ relationship, I’m confident to say that she is a blessing to Ekiti State. Erelu Fayemi is not only a mother for all, she represents pillar of development and growth. In short, everyday, she strives to touch lives and lift people,”

Indeed, these are great times for Governor Fayemi’s wife because the new titles, have helped her claimed her well deserved position in Ekiti as true royalty with dual chieftaincy prerogatives.

However, despite the excitement reflected in the faces of the attendees, including the highly respected Oba Ogunwusi, one could tell from the noble comportment and grace of Erelu Fayemi that she truly was extraordinary and deserving of double chieftaincy.

The accomplishments of Erelu Fayemi Bisi, in many ways, are no less than her husband’s. Known as the matriarchal figure in Ekiti, one that does not sit idly by, Bisi has established herself and the Fayemi household as intentionally progressive and interested in the everyday lives of the good people of Ekiti. On this front, she has been captured time and again as a strong advocate for women and children, as well as the underprivileged, clearing the path to self-dependence and growth for them.

It is on account of these contributions that three different communities found her worthy of the chieftaincy titles. So, even among chiefs, she sit- stands supreme- distinguished

Clearly, it will not be out of place to describe Erelu as a true feminist heroine going by her unprecedented impact in the area of advocacy for the rights of women, children, and victims of violence and abuses of any kind.

Come October 16, when her husband will be bowing out graciously from office, it will be on record that a woman of substance had played unprecedented role of a stabilizer and a peace maker.