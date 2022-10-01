CELEBRATING NIGERIA’S 62ND ANNIVERSARY WITH AKPATASON

Chuks Akamadu celebrates Peter Akpatason, a man who embodies simplicity, decency, discipline and love for society

I was a guest on NTA Conversations – a live breakfast programme that runs daily on Africa’s largest television network – on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. For 60 minutes, we tried sharing thoughts on the topic “law and Enforcement”, with emphasis on why the natural inclination of some Nigerians is to breach the law. Essentially, my thesis had been that the body of laws we have at present as a sovereign nation-state is a subset of our culture; implying therefore that our contempt for statutes, rules and regulations reflects the character of the Nigerian society.

As Nigeria marks her 62nd anniversary as an independent nation, I stand by that position of mine. I actually reckon that it is a concern that deserves to be elevated to the realm of public debate, for the purpose of, as they now say around here, changing the narrative. I recall also that part of my submission had been that no matter the elegance of our anti-corruption laws and the diligence of EFCC operatives and their ICPC counterparts in their shared resolve to rid Nigeria of corruption, unless and until there is a buy-in of a broad spectrum of the Nigerian society in the anti-graft battle, corruption would, for a long time to come, remain one of the defining features of our national existence.

Let’s face it: ours is a society that has come under the vice grip of a contra-culture that crept in on us and shredded our cherished values. Before now, Nigerians had heroes – heroes properly so-called. Their deeds were rightly adjudged to be “heroic”, because they were bold, daring, altruistic and manifestly in public interest. Such heroes were not only illustrious, but their sterling accomplishments had strong integrity accent.

As an undergraduate at University of Lagos, I had my own heroes whose professional records and public conduct helped to shape my worldview and character. Number one was my late uncle, Chief Bob Ogbuagu. Dee Bob (as was popularly called) was a quintessential nationalist and legendary statesman. I also admired boardroom icons like late Mr. Gamaliel Onosode, Prof. Joe Irukwu, Mr. Felix Ohiwerei and Dr. Christopher Kolade. And as God would have it, my path also crossed, at different times, with that of other heroes of mine including late Chief Debo Akande (SAN), late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Prof. J.I Omoregbe and Prof. Alaba Ogunsanwo.

Those, in my view, were some of the finest portraits of Nigerian patriotism. I also had the honour of working, at different times, with late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, late Amb. Matthew Mbu and late Chief (Amb) Segun Olusola on Project Nigeria. Today, I can attest that my association with those icons of patriotism and integrity had left me enriched and made me commit afresh to the cause of nation-building.

Unfortunately, I am not sure that Nigeria still has so many of such heroes anymore; and where few exist, I am also not sure that they do have many who consider them to be heroes. It is this dearth of heroes in our clime that has compelled me to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary with one of the few surviving heroes known to me.

Providence has always had its own peculiar way of orchestrating events. A friend of mine who works with UNESCO had approached me for a rapporteur job for the Federal House of Representatives House Committee on Civil Society Organizations and Development Partners. The brief indicated that it was a “Technical Roundtable on Perennial Petroleum Products Scarcity In Nigeria: Causes, Prospects And Sustainable Solution” scheduled for July 19, 2016. I had enthusiastically accepted the offer and did eagerly look forward to attending the engagement.

The Roundtable was a resounding success but fees aside, my priceless take-away from it was the interventions of the committee chairman who spoke extempore. Here was a man who had deep knowledge and understanding of the oil and gas industry dynamics and was desirous of an end to perennial scarcity of petroleum products. He spoke as both an industry player and scholar, providing fresh insights that enlightened key stakeholders immensely. He deserves every commendation.

I was to later learn that he had previously functioned as a trustee of NUPENG and subsequently served as the union’s national president. To his credit also, he had an unblemished – indeed superlative career – at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) for two decades. More than anything else, it was the passion and objectivity with which he made his presentations that stimulated a special interest in me.

It was refreshing, for me, to see someone (an honourable member for that matter) who though was on the side of government speak so objectively about system failure in the area of petroleum products’ perennial scarcity. He had put the nation above self, party affiliation and sectional interest. His words were that of a statesman and simply fit for the marble.

On further enquiry, I learnt that he was actually more of a “comrade” than an “honourable”. Little wonder! Subsequently, we struck friendship and ever since he has consistently proved to be a book in volumes – a book on patriotism and statesmanship. It is therefore little wonder that his people overwhelmingly returned him to the national assembly in 2019.

I am celebrating with him on this auspicious occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary not because he is a money bag or he occupies a privileged position, but because his public record is inspiring, to say the least; and having known him now from close quarters, I can comfortably say he embodies simplicity, decency, nobility, discipline and love for society. Nigeria needs more of his ilk, if we are truly interested in national healing and transformation. This is because he is a competent, resourceful and conscientious legislator who perfectly balances the duty of law-making with effective representation.

Please, in the spirit of our celebratory season, join me in honouring Hon. Peter Ohiozogie Akpatason mni, current deputy leader of federal house of representatives who hails from Uneme Nekhua, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, for it was not for nothing that his people honoured him with several chieftaincy titles including the Oshuwa of Uneme, the Ilugbekha of Uzairu and the Omonanebia of Ekpesa Land. In this quintessential lawmaker, I see the restoration of our cherished values and find justifiable cause to celebrate Nigeria at 62. Happy independence anniversary!

Akamadu, M.IoD,

President, Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigerian Youths