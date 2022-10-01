A Word for Army Chief on Turji Bello

RingTrue By Yemi Adebowale

Last December, a bus loaded with travellers was set on fire by terrorists with gunshots at Gidan Bawa village, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. No fewer than 23 people died in that attack. The terror group that carried out that dastardly act is led by Muhammad “Turji” Bello. Till date, security agents have not apprehended these murderers. Turji operates brazenly in Sokoto and Zamfara states, killing and kidnapping for money. This outlaw is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of innocent people in the North-west and has been in this bloody business for over six years unhindered.

Turji, a Fulani militia leader, also threatens the Nigerian state with so much impunity. Last week, he was all over excoriating the Nigerian government after security agents bombed some of his hideouts in Zamfara State. Only God knows when the Buhari government struck a peace deal with him. But I clearly heard him expressing dismay and alleging betrayal by security agents and the Nigerian state, following the bombardments.

This bastard also issues press statements and has social media warriors pushing the statements. In this latest one, Turji accused the government of breaking the peace accord they had with him to stop terrorism and to protect the people of Shinkafi axis from any attacks.

He declared: “There have not been any attacks in the last five months since we reached a truce with the government, but now the military has attacked our home. We feel betrayed, especially after the death of vulnerable people in the airstrikes. For the past five months, we didn’t attack or kill anyone around Shinkafi. As a result, farming and other business activities are flourishing without hitches. Apart from my house that they destroyed, many other buildings belonging to innocent citizens in the forest were also affected.”

And wait for it, Turji says he is capable of unleashing fire on security agents and beloved Nigeria, declaring, “Peace is priceless and I am ready to be a peace advocate unless the government wants me to be a warmonger. I am ready for either peace or war. Whatever the government wants, we can give them a multitude.”

That’s the killer called Turji boasting. It is most likely that Turji carried out this threat last Wednesday when Nigerian troops were ambushed in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State. A Major and two soldiers were killed in that attack. A man that should have been sent to the gallows for numerous killings is threatening everybody. It can only happen in Nigeria. As at press time, this murderer was moving freely around Fakai in Zamfara State.

What is shocking about this Turji saga is that he is enjoying the support of some people in government. The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Hassan Nasiha is one of such people obviously frolicking with Turji. I was shocked when a few weeks back, Nasiha showed his true colour, by unilaterally declaring Turji “a changed man” that had fully cuddled the state’s peace overtures. That’s the deputy governor of a state laundering the infamous Turji that should be in jail for the murder of hundreds of innocent people.

Speaking at a conference on security organised by the Students Union of Medina University, Saudi Arabia, Nasiha, claimed that Turji’s repentance had brought about peace in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs in Zamfara State, adding that the terror kingpin is now killing his unrepentant colleagues.

This was at a time killings and kidnappings by Turji and his boys were ongoing in other parts of Zamfara State and further in Katsina and Sokoto states. Nasiha cleverly mentioned peace in just Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs. About that time, terrorists loyal to Turji ambushed and killed three soldiers who were on their way to repel attacks in Fanda-Haki, Yar Katsina and Karrakkai communities, all in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara deputy governor stated further that Turji had been meeting with terrorists in 14 LGAs of the state, as part of efforts to end terrorism. He declared: “In the last three months, there has not been any attack at Magami district as a result of the peace initiative with bandits. Everyone knows the notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji who has operated on that axis. The state government, through the peace committee, entered into a peace deal with the bandits’ leader and he agreed to stop the criminality and to embrace peace.”

Nasiha’s remark at the Saudi Arabia forum on the demands of the Fulani militias, gives him out as one of those backing terrorists. He said: “They (Fulani militias) said Hausas always attacked and raped their women, killing the Fulani on their way to or returning from markets. They equally requested for schools for their kids and other social services including fertilizers and farm inputs.

“They said lack of education would influence a 12-year-old Fulani boy to kill a 70-year-old man using an AK-47 rifle. The state government has ordered the return of cattle grazing routes, lands, water for livestock and other property seized by Hausas to the herders.”

Nasiha stated that the Fulani militias he met during his kinked peace meetings appealed to the government to consider freeing their youths detained in correctional centres and in police cells.

It won’t be out of place to describe Nasiha as special envoy of the terrorists. He has obviously taken sides in the dispute between Fulani herders and Hausa farmers in the North-west. When those in government take sides in disputes, the result is unending killings. This is why clashes involving Fulani herders and Hausa farmers have persisted.

At some point last year, Turji was giving conditions to be met by the government before he would end his attacks. He wrote an open letter to President Buhari; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and the Emir of Shinkafi, listing five conditions. These include dissolution of vigilante groups in the North-west, a meeting with traditional rulers and religious leaders, and a stop to the “marginalisation” of Fulanis.

Turji wrote: “We’re being killed unnecessarily. We’re being relegated to the background. We should be allowed to return to our houses and live normal lives. We also want to have a meeting with our traditional rulers and religious leaders to iron out issues…We’re just tired of the marginalisation of the Fulanis especially in the markets.”

Turji, the arrowhead of killings and kidnappings in the North-west must be crazy to claim marginalisation of Fulanis. It is a bizarre justification for his life of crime. The Fulanis are today dominating everybody and everywhere in Nigeria.

Turji stressed his willingness to lay down his arms and embrace peace. This did not happen. The military must go after Turji and his boys with venom because they are still very much on the rampage. Nine days ago, they attacked a Mosque in Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 11 people.

A resident of the area, Salisu Ibrahim, said: “They went straight to the community’s central mosque where people had already gathered for prayer and opened fire on the worshippers, killing 11 persons while several others were injured. They also ransacked the community and killed other residents but the numbers have yet to be ascertained. The total number of people killed is not yet certain, except the 11 people killed inside the mosque.”

Another resident of Bukkuyum, Abdullahi Mohammed, said the attack was a reprisal by the terrorists as the community’s local vigilante popularly called Yan Sakai killed two of the terrorists earlier. Earlier on September 2, terrorists loyal to Turji invaded a Mosque in Zugu community, Gummi LG of Zamfara State and abducted dozens of worshippers during Jumaat.

My message to Army Chief, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya today is very simple. You must swiftly take out this blood sucker called Turji and his boys. Other terrorists and their leaders across the country must also be cut to size. Enough of terrorism. The Nigerian Army must assert itself on this.

Magashi Maltreating Military Veterans

For most of last week, a large number of retired soldiers camped out in the cold for three days in front of the Ministry of Defence, Abuja, protesting years of unpaid entitlements. Some slept there with their wives and children. There were also widows of late military personnel who died in service; some of them died fighting Boko Haram.

This is clearly not how to treat our retired soldiers; men and women that served this country with their blood. These Military pensioners, under the aegis of the Retired Members of Nigerian Armed Forces (REMENAF) and the Coalition of Concerned Military Veterans (CCMV), staged the third phase of their protests over the non-payment of their Security Debarment Allowance, among others.

Back in January, the retired military men equally picketed the ministries of finance, defence, and the National Assembly, in pursuit of the same demand. Till date, no result. That was why they returned to the Ministry of Defence this week.

As usual, promises were made to them. Previous promises by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.) fell flat.

One of the retirees noted: “We have had meetings with the Defence Minister, Magashi, but he appears to be headstrong, heartless, and unperturbed concerning the grievances of retired military officers. He never paid nor showed any interest or concern to pay these allowances, especially the Security Debarment Allowance.”

It is a shame that Magashi, also a retired soldier, is maltreating these seniors. He must amend his ways. These military retirees are suffering.

The families of those who died on the war fronts are carrying a bigger burden. Perhaps, the story of a young woman, Anna Nanven, whose husband, a Corporal, was killed by Boko Haram in 2015 during an attack on a military barracks in Borno State, will touch the heart of Magashi. Hapless Anna has only received one disbursement since her husband’s demise in 2015.

Life has been miserable for Anna and her children. She laments: “My husband was a young man, a Corporal that was killed by Boko Haram. I now live with his parents, and I bore five kids, three females and two males for him until his demise. They are now 22, 20, 18, 15, and seven years old. The two eldest, both girls, are done with high school but can’t proceed to the university because I can’t afford their school fees.

“I am pleading that the President, the Minister of Defence, and Nigerian citizens should come to our aid. I and my five children are suffering and living in poverty because I can’t afford starting a business, and I have no job.”

Anna Nanven and her children represent many families of late soldiers whose allowances have not been paid. My dear General Magashi, this is food for thought for you today. You must end the pains of these traumatised people by ensuring they get all their entitlements.