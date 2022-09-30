We ‘ve not Stopped Lagos-Ibadan Rail Operations, Says NRC Boss





Sunday Okobi

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has stated that contrary to rumours making the rounds, the corporation has not stopped the operation of the Lagos-Ibadan train services; rather he said NRC operates four train services per day on the route, adding that Warri-Itakpe-Abuja rail line is operated twice per day.

The corporation further disclosed that it lost N531million to inactivity on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line between March and August 2022, after bandits attacked an Abuja-bound train in March.

While addressing journalists yesterday at its headquarters in Lagos during a press briefing, the NRC Managing, Director, Fidet Okhiria, explained that the lack of diesel has also contributed to the reduction in trips done on the Lagos-Ibadan train line.

According to him “Contrary to rumours in circulation, we have not stopped the Lagos-Ibadan train services, rather, the route operates four train services per day. Also, on the Warri-Itakpe-Abuja line, we do two train services a day.

“But for the Abuja incident, our hope was that by now, we should be running 10 trips on the Lagos-Ibadan route–five going and five coming.

“We were already doing 10 trips per day on the Abuja-Kaduna line, and thought that by now, it would have increased to 12-six to and six from either end-so that the people can properly schedule their movement using the train.

“Regrettably, due to inactivity on the Abuja-Kaduna train which was caused by the last terrorist attack in March, we have recorded a shortfall of N531 million on the Abuja-Kaduna route from March to August 2022. The shortfall is from expected income following the disruption occasioned by the train attack.”

Fidet, who appealed to Nigerians to help prevent the vandalism of rail tracks and other facilities, explained that: “While we are trying to resolve that to build confidence in our passengers, we have this astronomical challenge in the cost of diesel which has gone from N300 plus to over N1000 per litre. The vandalisation of railway facilities by criminals is also adding to the challenges we are facing. Nigerians should help prevent this sabotage of national infrastructures as it would do nobody any good.”

“Due to this, the Lagos-Ibadan route dropped to two services because of diesel cost. What we earn from the operation cannot pay for diesel.

“We have people providing security because of the situation all over the place. We have to hire a separate security agency. We have to pay them, whether the train runs or not. We have to pay light bills, and still have to buy diesel for the generators servicing the stations, among other things despite the inactivity on the Abuja-Kaduna train route and the drop on the Lagos-Ibadan train services.

“So you can see that what we earn is also eroded by operational cost even in the midst of challenges.”

On the movement of cargoes from the ports via the standard gauge rail, the NRC boss explained that the movement of cargoes with the Lagos-Ibadan train should start in November 2022.

He said: “We are currently meeting with some maritime stakeholders, including APM Terminals and ENL Consortium, to ensure that freight runs on the standard gauge from both terminals to Papalanto and Abeokuta before November.

“We are working hard to ensure that the access roads and freight yards are properly put in place so that the equipment for rolling stocks is put in place.

“We are also meeting with some individuals proposing the warehouses and freight yards, and hope that before November, we would start moving freights on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail.”