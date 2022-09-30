  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Oyetola at 68: Osun Commissioners Describe Gov as Lover of Youths, Sincere Leader

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, yesterday described the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as a man who believes in the ability of young minds in his strides to take the state to a higher level.

Badmus stated this while showering encomium on the governor on his 68th birthday special message issued in Osogbo, the state capital.

He added that” “Today, being the 68th birthday anniversary of my boss and principal, Governor Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, all I wish is for Almighty Allah to grant him a seamless ride throughout his second term in office.”

The Special Duties commissioner also prayed that Oyetola, ‘a true believer of God, whose sojourn in the state as the governor is not over yet’, would enjoy a never-before-seen grace of Almighty Allah that would be sufficient for him to weather all evil machinations.

According to Badmus, “It is on this note that I join other members of our party and the good people of the state to say congratulations to His Excellency.”

Also, in his remarks, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, congratulated the state governor on the occasion of his 68th birthday celebration, describing him as an epitome of a sincere leader.

The commissioner in a congratulatory statement he signed and made available to journalists through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Dr. Wale Tijani, said the governor has laid an indelible mark for an enduring development of the state.

Oyebamiji through the statement said the almost four years of Governor Oyetola in the saddle of leadership has been laced with unprecedented growth and development to the delight of residents of the state.

“To say Governor Oyetola is a blessing from God is an understatement, I say this because he has shown such an exemplary leadership style which is rapidly turning around the face of development in the state,” he said.

