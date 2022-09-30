Maritime, Offshore Award Catalyst for Development



Leading maritime law expert, Jean Chiazor-Anishere SAN says the Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) is an “inspirational catalyst” and potential “leading global brand for the recognition and celebration of excellence in the Maritime Sector”.

Chiazor-Anishere, who is the Chairman of the Board of The OMIS, said this in an address at the inaugural award night held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Saturday in commemoration of the world maritime day.

She congratulated the “sterling awardees” and thanked the distinguished judges for putting in the work to determine the deserving awardees.

“The OMIS as we say, is more than just an award. It’s an inspirational catalyst organized by HSE Nations International.

“The OMIS award is set to become the leading global brand for the recognition and celebration of excellence in the Maritime Sector; hence our quest to harness the power of leverage to aid value in this critical sector of the economy, whilst improving lives and further reinforcing the aim of your organizations to promote safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Board of Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPC), Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo bagged the Guardian Angel award for her leading role in the advocating for policies that have helped to transform the offshore industry.

Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Ihenacho; former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN; Chairman, Starz Investment, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun; Pioneer Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mrs Mfon Usoro; and President/CEO of Multimix Group, Dr Obiora Madu each bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award for lifelong dedication to the advancement of the Maritime industry.

Executive Vice-Chairman, ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup, was recognized as the Most Outstanding Woman in Maritime 2022 for her leading role guiding her organization’s exemplary port operations.

Other Outstanding Woman Award winners include Funke Agbor SAN, Mrs Rollens Macfoy, Hajiya Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, and Mrs TemiladeOgunniyi.