FRSC Confirms Eight  Dead in Multiple Auto Crashes in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

It was a tragic end for several passengers in Kogi State who lost their lives when an articulated tanker crushed a commercial bus, three cars and commercial motorcycles, and burst into flame on Maboro Bridge in Ankpa, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state last Wednesday evening.

Eye witness told journalists that as of yesterday, no one can count the number of the persons who lost their lives in the fatal incident.

Source hinted that at the time of the incident, many people were under the bridge either washing clothes or bathing while some were washing their motorcycles when the tanker exploded after the accident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kogi State has confirmed the death of no fewer than eight persons in the accident.

The operatives of FRSC explained that the accident occurred when a fuel tanker crushed four vehicles, including a passenger bus.

“The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon by Alo bridge on Lokoja-Ankpa-Makurdi road when the tanker brake failed,” it said.

The FRSC also said the two survivors of the accident sustained serious injuries.

The state FRSC Corps Commander, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident, said three motorcycles were also involved in the accident.

According to him, “Our officials, who rushed to the scene, were able to rescue two injured persons and took them to the General Hospital in Ankpa for immediate medical attention.

“They were able to recover eight charred bodies of the victims from the burnt vehicles and motorcycles involved in the accident.

“As it is now, we are not sure of the actual number of people in the vehicles and the motorcycles involved in this fatal and unfortunate accident.

“We are still trying to know the actual figure more so that the fire is still raging.

“Aside from the tanker, there is a Sharon bus, three cars and three motorcycles, all of which we cannot tell how many people occupied them before the unfortunate incident.

“As it is, we have rescued two injured persons and recovered eight charred bodies which have been taken to the Ankpa General Hospital.

“Investigations are on in collaboration with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to ascertain the number of persons that were in the Sharon bus before the incident.

“If it had a full load of passengers it means that no fewer than 10 persons were on it, and a person in each of the vehicles and motorcycles involved, then we could be talking of 14 persons in all.

“From our findings, the bus was travelling to Makurdi, but no one knows the number of persons inside it, and the park it loaded from will be consulted to enable us to get the manifest for proper assessment.

“The unfortunate thing is that the tanker burst into flame, burning all the vehicles and motorcycles involved beyond recognition. Even number plates are burnt beyond recognition.”

The sector commander urged the public to report to the corps or nearest police station their loved ones who had travelled on September 28, and had not called or could not be reached by phone.