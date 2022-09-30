Fagbenle Showers Encomiums on Odegbami @ 70 

The Chairman of the Committee of Friends for the Segun Odegbami Birthday event at Ikoyi Club, Mr Tunde Fagbenle, has described the football icon as a fully committed Nigerian.

Fagbenle said Odegbami had excelled in many areas such that he is a role model to many.

The event was the 70th birthday celebration of the 1980 Nations Cup gold medallist.

Fagbenle said: “I was the one that brought him into tennis after his soccer playing days and since then he has been doing great and even beating me. Segun is a legend and a committed Nigerian. He has put so much into this country and it’s a shame that if it wasn’t a country like Nigeria, he would have been recognised much more.

“He is absolutely committed; he has a secondary school, an academy that is for sports, he’s a serial entrepreneur of amazing talents and capabilities that surprises me. I said we had a duty to let him know that he is being appreciated even if Nigeria is not appreciating him the way they should, at least in our own small way, let us appreciate him. That is what this whole event is about. Friends and others put their resources together and it is only by a committee of friend in the section. We are proud of him,” Fagbenle stressed.

An overwhelmed Odegbami showered praises on the organisers of the event and stressed that the event went beyond his expectations.

“I am happy and I feel loved that some friends did all of these just to honour me on my birthday. God bless us all. Kudos to Ikoyi Club Tennis session,” Odegbami said.