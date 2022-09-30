Elites Need to Sacrifice for People to Benefit, Says Osinbajo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for Nigerian elites to make sacrifice for the benefit of the people.

According to him, to build a successful society and nation, there must be a deliberate effort to create unity, with equity, justice, the rule of law, accountability as components.

He added that the onus particularly lies on the elites of the society, who must be prepared to make the sacrifices for the benefit of the people.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday in his speech at the “Nigeria at 62 Independence Day Anniversary Public Lecture” at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, where he was Special Guest of Honour.

The Vice President noted that “the story of successful societies is quite simple. It is usually the story of how the society’s elite – its best educated, its political, religious class, influence, direct and lead their societies to progress.

“Put differently, every successful society is the product of a conscious, elite consensus: the implicit and explicit agreements of the elite to change their societies for good. But the elite must be prepared to make the sacrifices for the benefit of everyone.”

According to him, even though elitism confers privilege, that privilege also comes with responsibility.

He explained that “we who are the elites are a privileged class. But privilege comes with responsibility. It is the French who describe it as “Noblesse Oblige”, the responsibility of privilege.

“There is a responsibility that comes with who we are as the elite. The first responsibility of the elite is sacrifice, the ability to make sacrifices on behalf of the communities that you represent.”

While the Vice President noted that there is that temptation for society’s elite – whether political, religious or intellectual elites – to seek benefits for self only, the greater good demands a higher sense of sacrifice and responsibility.

“From the original etymology of leadership, it means, ‘go forth to die.’ People who are prepared to make sacrifices, even if it is the ultimate sacrifice, people who are prepared to sacrifice on behalf of their communities. That readiness to sacrifice is so important,” he observed.

Using as an example, the N-Power jobs programme under the Administration’s Social Investments Programme, which has engaged over 500,000 young Nigerians, Osinbajo noted the fact that young Nigerians successfully applied wherever they are in this country with a fair chance of being selected for that programme.

He said the other alternative way to administer the programme “is for the elite, those in government, either in the Executive, Legislature, or perhaps even the Judiciary, to say, ‘let us give ourselves slots.

“When we give ourselves slots, it is because we are not prepared to make the sacrifice that will enable these young people to say, I belong to a country where there is equal opportunity. But we want these young people to believe in the country. We want them to believe that they belong to a country. We want a united country, but we are not prepared to make the sacrifice that is required.”

According to the Vice President, because of the urge to maximise so-called elites’ rights and privileges by some, the basis of national unity and equal opportunity is jeopardized.

Recalling a relevant encounter with President Muhammadu Buhari on the success of the N-Power, Prof. Osinbajo said: “When we started the N-Power programme, one day, the President, President Muhammadu Buhari called me, and he said: “I was listening to the Hausa BBC service, and two young men called from Bauchi state. They said we applied for the N-Power programme, and we didn’t know anybody, and we were taken. And we have started receiving our salaries. Thank you, Baba Buhari!”

Continuing he said the President “told me this story…And he said, look, if this is possible, then all these young people can truly begin to believe in this country…

“So, the truth of the matter is that these things are possible, but they are only possible if the elite is prepared to make the sacrifice.

He observed that “every step of the way, in human civilization, the bringing together of societies, have been by the sacrifices that the elites have made. They’ve sacrificed their privileges and because they have sacrificed their privileges, their societies have moved forward. Where the elite fails in its responsibilities, the society itself eventually fails.”

The Vice President concluded with a recollection of a personal experience while he was working United Nations Justice sector expert in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1994.

Osinbajo recalled that “After several years of misrule, corruption, neglect of social justice and disregard for the rule of law, Somalia became effectively managed by warlords; area boys or whatever you call them.”

He observed that although “this was a society that had everything, with a proper system of justice, judges, as well as the elites, “it (Somalia) eventually failed because the elites had not responded to the needs of their society.”

“At that time, there was hardly any food, there was chaos everywhere in Mogadishu. In one of the camps where hungry men, women and children queued up for food in a long line with their bowls in their hands. On that line were, former university professors, former senior public servants, former Supreme Court justices, former journalists, all hungry; waiting in line with their little bowls for food from the World Food Programme.

He then concluded that such a scenario occurs “when the elite fails to make the sacrifices that a nation requires to stay united and to believe in their nation enough not to destroy it. So, it’s our responsibility as the elite, not because we are nice people, not because we are men and women of great faith. No, but because in order to preserve, even our own privileges, to preserve this society, to preserve this nation, we must make those sacrifices.”