Customs Backs Investigation of Accident that Killed Three Policemen

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Command yesterday said it’s in touch with relevant security authorities in the state with a view to supporting the  investigation into the accident in which three police men and three civilians were burnt to death.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Customs Area Comptroller, Kebbi State Command,  Nasiru Manga, said the suspicion that a Customs patrol team may have pursued a Carina E vehicle laden with jerry-cans of petrol that was on high speed, which caused the accident has necessitated the rigorous fact finding activities in the Command.

The statement said while the Area Command Comptroller, Joseph Attah, considered the accident as very unfortunate, NSC does not have a checkpoint or patrol team on the Birnin Kebbi-Argungu road.

It said: “Since the unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of fellow compatriots at Jada village on the Birnin Kebbi-Argungu road on September 27, 2022, the Kebbi State Area Command of the NCS has been following with deep sense of empathy, the gory details of the unfortunate accident.

“As with any situation where lives are affected, our hearts and prayers are with the deceased and members of their immediate families.”

It added that while it’s looking forward to the outcome of the thorough investigation that’s ongoing by relevant agencies, including the NSC, it prayed God to grant the deceased ’al-Jannatul Firdaus’ and the injured ones quick recovery.

