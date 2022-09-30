Buhari Inaugurates TETFUND Projects in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

The federal government has, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), constructed N8 billion projects at the JS Tarka University of Agriculture in Makurdi, Benue State.

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday while inaugurating four projects sponsored by the fund which include a one laboratory/workshop block for entrepreneurship development centre; a one female hostel; one male hostel, and academic office building for College of Agronomy.

The president, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Goro, said the event was not only significant in the history of the university, but also provided more opportunities for the reengineering of the state in the areas of vocational and entrepreneurship skills.

He said: “Education, as we all know, plays a pivotal role in the socioeconomic development of any nation; there is no doubt therefore, that the inauguration of these TETFund-sponsored projects in this institution would not only enhance teaching and learning, but also contribute to improvement of academic standards.

“Let me reiterate that this administration sees education as a key aspect of growth and development, and that is why it forms an integral part of the administration’s agenda, with the federal government investing heavily over the past years in education at all levels.

“We believe that education should liberate society, help to fight poverty, defeat unemployment and engender industry. I am glad to note that Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi is being propelled along this line”

He added that TETFUND has performed exceedingly well in the provision of infrastructure, academic staff development, book publication, research and development among others.

“The Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi in Benue State has not been exempted from these intervention efforts of TETFund as over 40 impactful projects worth over N8 billion have been executed in the university since 1999.

“In addition, the Fund has sponsored 197 lecturers from this university for doctoral degrees; 85 for master degrees and 13 scholars on bench work to the tune of over N1.7 billion, while 430 staff have been sponsored for conferences at the cost of over N200 million,” he said.

Inaugurating the projects located on the main campus of the university, the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, commended TETFUND for the projects as well as all the interventions done in the states owned institutions.

Ortom, who was represented by the state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Sarwuan Ternongu, said: “The framers of the TETFUND laws should be commended because they have brought so much development to public tertiary institutions in the country. We commend TETFUND for these projects and all the ones executed in our stat-owned institutions. We encourage them to continue to do more.”

Also, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Sonny Echono, on his part, said the projects were executed through the 2015/2018 merged normal intervention funds.

Echono added that TETFUND has many other projects lined up for inauguration in about 12 different locations across the country.

Also speaking, the Pro Chancellor of the university, Hon. Edith Chidinma Uwajumogu, commended the tireless efforts of the president to transform the campus of the university for conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

She said aside the dwindling revenue, the federal government has continued to demonstrate its avowed commitment towards the improvement of higher education in the country.