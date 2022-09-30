Afreximbank President Wins 2022 Margaret Demant African Art Award

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, has received in Detroit, Michigan, USA, the 2022 Margaret H. Demant African Art Award, presented by the Friends of African and African American Art (FAAAA) of the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The prestigious Award was bestowed on President Oramah in recognition of Afreximbank’s pioneering support for Africa’s creative and cultural industries under his leadership. This support is exemplified by interventions such as the Afreximbank Art Programme and the Creative Africa Nexus Initiative (CANEX).

President, Director, and CEO of Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), Dr. Salvador Salort-Pons, commented: “The DIA is honored to present the Margaret Herz Demant African Art Award to Professor Benedict Oramah in recognition of all that he and his team have accomplished and continue to do leading the African Export-Import Bank’s groundbreaking arts programs.”

Oramah commented: “I am greatly honored to receive this award and pleased that Afreximbank’s extensive and ambitious programme of activities to cultivate and develop Africa’s creative and cultural industries are being acknowledged in such esteemed quarters. I am particularly impressed that the DIA is able to appreciate the link we are creating between Africa’s rich culture and the creative content our youth are taking to the market.”