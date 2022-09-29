World Igbo Day: Bayelsa Calls for Unity among Igbo Communities

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has urged the Igbo community in the state to remain peaceful and united as they join their kith and kin at home and abroad to celebrate the 2022 World Igbo Day on Thursday.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call yesterday at a meeting with the leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Bayelsa Chapter, at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Doubara Atasi, said no house divided against itself could stand, and therefore advised the Igbo community to sink their differences to foster peace, unity and progress among them.

He, however, warned that government would not allow the celebration of a parallel Igbo Day celebration in the state as it is capable of precipitating a crisis among members of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state.

The deputy governor further stressed that government would not recognize two factions of leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, warning those who are bent on causing crisis in the organization to turn a new leaf.

According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, the state government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons found culpable in fomenting trouble.

He therefore, called on them to peacefully go ahead with the 2022 World Igbo Day celebration in Bayelsa as already scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 29 in Yenagoa.

In his remarks, the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Bayelsa, Mr. Maze Johnson, said the leadership of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation wants the state government to moderate their activities in line with its peace and security agenda.

Johnson, who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Non-Indigene Matters, appreciated government for carrying Ohaneze Ndigbo along over the years, and pledged continued support to the policies and programmes of the present administration.