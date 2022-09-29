PHRC Handover Newly Built Market to Host Community in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The management of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has handed over a newly constructed market to one of its host community, Okrika in Rivers State.

Speaking at the official inauguration/ handing-over of the structure at Ekerekana, Okrika the PHRC Managing Director, Ahmed Dikko, said to ensure safety of women, youths and children doing business at a makeshift market located by the pipeline right of way in the area, the company constructed the market.

Represented by Executive Director, Operations of PHRC, Sheikh Mohammed, Dikko explained that as a company conscious of the safety of its host communities, they did everything possible to build the market for the people and safeguard the life, health, the children and the women.

He said the relocation of the market will pave way for a smooth inspection and commencement of work on the pipeline to ensure better performance and security of the national asset.

Dikko said: “As an environmentally sensitive company and one that takes pride in applying highest standard of safety in our operations, we considered it important to develop a modern market to relocate the makeshift market from an unsafe location to a more conducive and safer environment

“The makeshift market was made up of disjointed structures exposed to vagaries of nature compared to the modern facility provided here in the new market with running water, administrative office and toilet facilities.

“As you may be aware, the market is to serve as a relocation for one of the markets that is on the Pipeline Right of Way here in Ekerekana. It comprises seven blocks each containing 20 stalls per block making it a total of 140 stalls Protocol

“It is our expectation that all users of the old make shift market on our right-of-way will relocate completely to this new facility in the interest of safety and development of our community.

“The relocation of the market will also pave way for unhindered access, inspection, and expected works on the pipeline to ensure better performance and security of the national asset as part PHRC rehabilitation project.”

Dikko noted that “PHRC houses almost half of the country’s refining capacity and NNPC Limited is convinced that bringing the refinery to full capacity is an effective means of reducing challenges of product supply and challenges of distribution arising from 100 per cent importation of finished products”.

He said: “The PHRC Rehabilitation exercise which is ongoing has taken into consideration

engagement of members of the host community and execution of community projects as part of the exercise.

The PHRC managing director, however, appreciated the Okrika people for the support and cooperation they have enjoyed so far from them, stressing that “We will continue to engage you in a pragmatic manner to ensure synergy and collaboration”.

The PHRC disclosed that various projects completed by the company for the Okrika community include, Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme with over 60 beneficiaries from Okrika learning various skills whilst being paid monthly stipends.

Ensure that needs and desires of the community in the areas of Education, Health and Safety of the Environment, Capacity Building and Physical Development are taken into

consideration in our activities, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the community leaders including the Traditional Ruler of Okochiri, King Ateke Tom, Okrika Local Government Council Chairman, Akuro Tobin’s and others were at the commissioning event and also commended PHRC for their developmental strides in the area.