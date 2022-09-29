NGO Organises Youth Empowerment Programme

Ugo Aliogo

The United Breed foundation has empowered nine young men with the sum of N100, 000 for rendering voluntary services with the foundation in its most recent project at Apple junction in Amuwo-Odofin Lagos State.

Speaking during the empowerment programme in Lagos recently, the Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Anthony Abakporo, said the men awarded were selected due to their exemplary actions shown through the voluntary service done with the foundation on a project few months ago in Lagos state

“We have taken some of these guys off the street who have been engaging with us and have shown positive results in their lives through the voluntary service they rendered at Apple Junction in Amowo-Odofin,” he noted.

He hinted that the foundation not only awarded the beneficiaries with money, but also provided them with the essential materials to start their businesses.

He expressed delight in being able to fulfill this promise to these young men who have shown positive change in their lives these past few months

He further said that the inspiration behind the project done at Amowo-Odofin was to help ameliorate the issues faced in the area such has the terrible traffics and fatal accidents caused due to lack of working traffic lights and traffic control.

According to him, “In bid to tackle the issue, the foundation wrote to the authorities to fix the traffic lights, but there was no response, and we decided to take action with the help of these young men in controlling of the traffic in the area for two months.

“The suffering was too much and people stay on the road till late at night, there is no movement and they also steal from them. When we hear all these things as youths we cannot sit there and not do something. That was what inspired us to go in there and do something. And we did this still late at night when the officers leave making sure the road is free latest 8pm. When people saw what we were doing, they liked it and decided to support us with funds, which was used in feeding and transport members working on the project.